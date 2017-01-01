Who are we?
MONSU Rewards is an initiative of MONSU Caulfield Inc. Our membership program provides discounts, special offers and other advantages to our members from businesses located on campus, locally off-campus and nationwide through our rewards partner Infinite Rewards.
Are you a Student or an Associate?
STUDENT - $20
Hey Monash students, we know you love discounts! We’re offering you access to MONSU Rewards for $20 per annum!
Click on the button below to register and you’ll be on your way saving heaps!
ASSOCIATE - $30
We know you like discounts too!As an associate, we’re offering you access to MONSU Rewards for $30 per annum!
Click on the button below to register and you’ll be on your way saving heaps!
Where do I collect my card?
Simply show your Student or Staff ID + your payment receipt at the MONSU Workshop (Building S, Level 2, Caulfield Campus) and collect your valuable MONSU Rewards card.
If you’re from Clayton, present your payment receipt to the staff at the MU Convenience Store (Ground Floor, Campus Centre, 21 Chancellors Walk) and collect your valuable MONSU Rewards card.